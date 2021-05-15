FY2021 EPS Estimates for George Weston Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for George Weston in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.40 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$114.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.68. The company has a market cap of C$17.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.98. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$91.95 and a 12 month high of C$116.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,612.75. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,219,886.49. Insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545 over the last ninety days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

