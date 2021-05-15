Wells Fargo & Company Raises United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target to $42.00

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.81.

Shares of USM stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

