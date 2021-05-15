Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $131.07 on Tuesday. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $76.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.528 per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

