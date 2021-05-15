CIBC Raises Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to $56.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.