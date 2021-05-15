Royal Bank of Canada Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.75.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

