Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 144,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,050,683 shares.The stock last traded at $17.71 and had previously closed at $17.41.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

