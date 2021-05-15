zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €180.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZO1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €221.86 ($261.01).

ETR:ZO1 opened at €223.80 ($263.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.11. zooplus has a 52 week low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a 52 week high of €274.80 ($323.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

