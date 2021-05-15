Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €21.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.14 ($24.87).

DTE opened at €16.81 ($19.78) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.36. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

