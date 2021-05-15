Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €43.19 ($50.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.98. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.