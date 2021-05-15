Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

ETR TLX opened at €35.24 ($41.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. Talanx has a 12 month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 12 month high of €37.66 ($44.31).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

