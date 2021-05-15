Berenberg Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.16 ($10.78).

SDF opened at €9.91 ($11.66) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 12-month high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.90 and a 200-day moving average of €8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

