FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Transcontinental Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$622.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.