Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce sales of $225.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.40 million and the highest is $240.77 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $109.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $877.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $933.45 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIN shares. CL King upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $97.17 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

