Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bear Creek Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) – Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bear Creek Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

CVE:BCM opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.61. The company has a market cap of C$239.20 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

