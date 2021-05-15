Truist Securiti Comments on Perrigo Company plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perrigo in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.21, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perrigo by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 347,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

