Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Finning International in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTT. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.05.

FTT stock opened at C$33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$32.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$16.60 and a 1 year high of C$35.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 1,396 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.70, for a total value of C$45,650.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at C$895,767.54. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $223,571.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.