Credit Suisse Group Increases Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $44.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.83.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

