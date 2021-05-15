TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TPIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.33.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,019 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in TPI Composites by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

