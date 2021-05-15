Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 price objective for the company.

Shares of Smart Share Global stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. Smart Share Global has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

