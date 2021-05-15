Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €164.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €168.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. Bechtle has a one year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a one year high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.