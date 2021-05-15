LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €164.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.78 ($160.91).

LEG stock opened at €116.10 ($136.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €115.56 and a 200-day moving average of €117.92. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

