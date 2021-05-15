The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€164.30” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEG. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.78 ($160.91).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG stock opened at €116.10 ($136.59) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €115.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €117.92.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.