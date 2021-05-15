Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.16 ($14.30).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €11.27 ($13.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -113.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €8.58. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a one year high of €12.13 ($14.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

