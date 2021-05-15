ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.05 ($21.24).

ETR:PSM opened at €17.56 ($20.66) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.25. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

