Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give home24 (ETR:H24) a €27.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of home24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

H24 stock opened at €14.32 ($16.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. home24 has a twelve month low of €5.40 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company’s 50 day moving average is €19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.18. The stock has a market cap of $415.96 million and a P/E ratio of -23.39.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

