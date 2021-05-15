MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €203.00 ($238.82) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

ETR MTX opened at €215.20 ($253.18) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €199.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 1-year high of €221.00 ($260.00).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

