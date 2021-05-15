Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:ALS opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$8.81 and a 52 week high of C$19.15. The firm has a market cap of C$711.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.37.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,814.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

