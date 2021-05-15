Analysts Anticipate Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $425.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

