Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 18385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81.

Haemonetics Company Profile (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.