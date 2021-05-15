Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Lowered by Analyst

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$6.67 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -162.68.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

