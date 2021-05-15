Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

BMEA stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

