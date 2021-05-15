Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of SNSE opened at $9.60 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12).

In related news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,552 shares of company stock worth $1,066,455.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.