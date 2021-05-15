Barrington Research Weighs in on American Public Education, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

APEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in American Public Education by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Public Education by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

