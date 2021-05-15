Credit Suisse Group Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.85.

GWO opened at C$36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$19.70 and a 12 month high of C$36.85.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

