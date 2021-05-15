Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$11.60 on Wednesday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$8.90 and a 1 year high of C$11.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

