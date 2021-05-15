Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Lowered by Analyst

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equitable in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equitable’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE EQH opened at $34.02 on Thursday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

