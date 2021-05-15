Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$190.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
IFC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.78.
Shares of IFC opened at C$160.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$160.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.37. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$123.78 and a 12 month high of C$167.81.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.