Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$190.00 at TD Securities

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IFC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.78.

Shares of IFC opened at C$160.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$160.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.37. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$123.78 and a 12 month high of C$167.81.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.7700007 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

