Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth $11,405,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

