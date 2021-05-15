Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverum?s core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 180,722 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 916,800 shares during the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 5,068,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 511,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

