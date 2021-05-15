Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $87,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

