Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) PT Raised to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SISXF. National Bank Financial raised Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Savaria from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SISXF opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Savaria has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

