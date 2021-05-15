Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $27.90. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 3,550 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 102,094 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

