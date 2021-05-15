Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 387,075 shares.The stock last traded at $17.24 and had previously closed at $17.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.