MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $541.88

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $541.88, but opened at $506.88. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $516.62, with a volume of 4,380 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $656.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.38. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,344.25 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. 26.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

