Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Gap Down to $65.67

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.67, but opened at $60.50. Krystal Biotech shares last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 1,019 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 30.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 304,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 71,146 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $9,630,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 79.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

