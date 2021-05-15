EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 136.31% from the company’s current price.

SATS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

SATS opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EchoStar will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

