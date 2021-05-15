Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $100.64 on Thursday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.06. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Allakos by 137.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 25.0% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 163,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Allakos by 7.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the first quarter worth $5,115,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Allakos by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,460 shares of company stock worth $30,763,167. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

