SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

