Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heat Biologics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heat Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTBX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

