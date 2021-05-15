Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.
NYSE:DEO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
