Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $189.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

